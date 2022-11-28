UnitedHealth Expects Revenue Growth in 2022, 2023

By Sabela Ojea

UnitedHealth Group Inc. said Monday that it expects to end the year with revenue growth, which is set to rise further in 2023.

The healthcare and insurance giant, which two months ago warned about increasing prices because of a potential rise in medical costs amid macro economic pressures, said revenue for 2022 is anticipated to increase 13% to about $324 billion.

For 2023, UnitedHealth said it expects to post revenue between $357 billion and $360 billion, as well as adjusted earnings of $24.40 to $24.90 per share, it added.

UnitedHealth's new guidance comes after the company said in October that it continued to target long-term goal annual earnings growth of 13% to 16%, after posting a 12% increase in third-quarter revenue.

At 4:36 p.m. EST, shares were down 1% at $532.27.

