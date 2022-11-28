Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
532.27 USD   -1.00%
05:11pUnitedHealth Expects Revenue Growth in 2022, 2023
DJ
04:35pUnitedHealth expects 2023 profit below estimates
RE
04:30pUnitedHealth Group Guides For 2023 EPS of $24.40-$24.90 on Revenue of $357-$360 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $24.95/Share on Revenue of $353 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

UnitedHealth Expects Revenue Growth in 2022, 2023

11/28/2022 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


UnitedHealth Group Inc. said Monday that it expects to end the year with revenue growth, which is set to rise further in 2023.

The healthcare and insurance giant, which two months ago warned about increasing prices because of a potential rise in medical costs amid macro economic pressures, said revenue for 2022 is anticipated to increase 13% to about $324 billion.

For 2023, UnitedHealth said it expects to post revenue between $357 billion and $360 billion, as well as adjusted earnings of $24.40 to $24.90 per share, it added.

UnitedHealth's new guidance comes after the company said in October that it continued to target long-term goal annual earnings growth of 13% to 16%, after posting a 12% increase in third-quarter revenue.

At 4:36 p.m. EST, shares were down 1% at $532.27.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1711ET

All news about UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
05:11pUnitedHealth Expects Revenue Growth in 2022, 2023
DJ
04:35pUnitedHealth expects 2023 profit below estimates
RE
04:30pUnitedHealth Group Guides For 2023 EPS of $24.40-$24.90 on Revenue of $357-$360 Billion..
MT
04:29pUnitedHealth Group Sees 2022 EPS at $21.85-$22.05 on Revenue of $324 Billion, vs CIQ An..
MT
04:24pUnitedHealth expects 2023 revenue above estimates
RE
04:18pUnitedHealth Group Updates Business Outlook Ahead of Investor Conference
BU
05:35aNorth American Morning Briefing: Covid Protests -3-
DJ
11/25S&P 500 inches higher as Black Friday sales kick off
RE
11/23Morgan Stanley Assumes UnitedHealth Group at Overweight With $587 Price Target
MT
11/22Unitedhealth Group Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 323 B - -
Net income 2022 20 010 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 502 B 502 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 537,62 $
Average target price 579,96 $
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.7.07%502 325
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.10.86%122 724
CIGNA CORPORATION41.05%99 029
HUMANA INC.16.62%68 484
CENTENE CORPORATION2.99%48 053
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.2.83%19 101