Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-21 pm EDT
480.10 USD   +0.66%
06:51aUnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
BU
03/21US drops appeal of UnitedHealth acquisition of Change Healthcare
RE
03/17FTSE 100 Index Closed Down 1% on Increased Global Banking Fears
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

03/22/2023 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, April 14, 2023, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through April 28 on the web site.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
06:51aUnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
BU
03/21US drops appeal of UnitedHealth acquisition of Change Healthcare
RE
03/17FTSE 100 Index Closed Down 1% on Increased Global Banking Fears
DJ
03/17UK Budget's Pension Changes Are More Material Than Might First Appear
DJ
03/17BOE's March 23 Rate Decision is Finely Balanced
DJ
03/17Sterling Could Fall Even if BOE Lifts Rates, Says Commerzbank
DJ
03/17UK CMA says UnitedHealth's Emis acquisition could reduce competition
AN
03/17FTSE 100 Rises as Banking Sector Fears Ease
DJ
03/17Stocks rise as banking sector anxiety recedes
AN
03/17UnitedHealth Takeover of EMIS Could Hurt UK National Health Service, Antitrust Regulato..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 360 B - -
Net income 2023 22 316 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 448 B 448 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 480,10 $
Average target price 589,35 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-9.45%447 860
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-8.44%111 534
CIGNA CORPORATION-16.51%82 165
HUMANA INC.-2.21%62 596
CENTENE CORPORATION-20.39%35 992
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-19.38%15 513
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer