Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UnitedHealth” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UNH). Investors who purchased UnitedHealth securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/UNH.

Investigation Details:

On February 27, 2024, The Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”) reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) has launched an antitrust investigation into UnitedHealth. Specifically, the WSJ reported that DOJ investigators have been interviewing healthcare industry representatives in sectors where UnitedHealth competes to determine the possible impacts of acquisitions made through its health services arm, Optum. On this news, UnitedHealth’s stock price fell $27.04 per share, or 5.15%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $498.28 per share on February 28, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased UnitedHealth securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/UNH. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229000245/en/