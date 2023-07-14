Revenues of $92.9 Billion Grew 16% Year-Over-Year Earnings from Operations Grew 13% Cash Flows from Operations were $11.0 Billion Earnings were $5.82 Per Share, Adjusted Earnings $6.14 Per Share

Strong and well-balanced growth continued across UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in the second quarter of 2023.

“Our diverse health care capabilities and dedicated colleagues are enabling us to meet the needs of more people in more ways, driving substantial growth and expanding our opportunities to serve well into the future,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

Growth in the second quarter was balanced across the company’s businesses. Based upon the first half performance as well as durable growth and operating expectations, the company strengthened the range of its full year net earnings outlook to $23.45 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings to $24.70 to $25.00 per share.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 Revenues $92.9 billion $80.3 billion $91.9 billion Earnings from Operations $ 8.1 billion $ 7.1 billion $ 8.1 billion Net Margin 5.9% 6.3% 6.1%

UnitedHealth Group’s second quarter 2023 revenues grew 16% to $92.9 billion year-over-year, including double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

Second quarter 2023 earnings from operations were $8.1 billion, an increase of 13%, with strong contributions from Optum and UnitedHealthcare even as the company continued to invest to support growth.

The second quarter 2023 medical care ratio at 83.2% compared to 81.5% last year, driven by previously noted outpatient care activity, primarily among seniors, and business mix. Days claims payable were 48.2, compared to 47.8 in the first quarter 2023 and 50.6 in the second quarter 2022. Favorable medical reserve development of $480 million compared to $470 million in the first quarter 2023 and $890 million in the year-ago second quarter.

The second quarter 2023 operating cost ratio of 14.9% increased from 14.6% last year due to business mix and the company’s continued investments to accelerate and support future opportunities, partially offset by continued productivity improvements.

Cash flows from operations for the second quarter 2023 were $11.0 billion or 2-times net income and $10.4 billion or 1.8-times net income adjusted for CMS payment timing. The company returned $4.8 billion to shareholders in the second quarter through dividends and share repurchases and increased its annual dividend rate by 14% in June. Return on equity of 26.8% in the quarter reflected the company’s consistent, broad-based earnings profile and efficient capital structure.

UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 Revenues $70.2 billion $62.1 billion $70.5 billion Earnings from Operations $ 4.4 billion $ 3.9 billion $ 4.3 billion Operating Margin 6.2% 6.2% 6.2%

UnitedHealthcare second quarter revenues grew 13% to $70.2 billion, reflecting growth in the number of people served, and operating earnings grew 13% to $4.4 billion.

Year-to-date, total people served by UnitedHealthcare with medical benefits has increased by over 1.1 million, with growth across the company’s commercial and public sector program offerings. The number of consumers served with commercial benefit offerings grew by nearly 500,000 in the first half of 2023, reflecting the company’s focus on innovative and affordable benefit plans. The number of people served by the company’s senior and community offerings grew by 625,000 due to responsive product and benefit designs tailored to meet the specific needs of senior populations and people who often are underserved and have limited economic resources.

Optum’s health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics and technology to yield clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 Revenues $56.3 billion $45.1 billion $54.1 billion Earnings from Operations $ 3.7 billion $ 3.3 billion $ 3.7 billion Operating Margin 6.6% 7.3% 6.9%

Optum second quarter revenues grew 25% to $56.3 billion and operating earnings grew 13% to $3.7 billion. Operating margin of 6.6% compares to 7.3% in the prior year, reflecting investments in services provided to patients and customers to support growth.

Optum Health revenue per consumer served increased 33% over last year, driven by growth of more than 900,000 patients served under value-based care arrangements and the continued expansion of the types and levels of care services offered. The operating results reflect the previously noted higher care activity patterns and continued investments to improve patient health outcomes and support growth.

Optum Insight revenue backlog increased nearly $8 billion to over $31 billion, compared to a year ago, in part due to the addition of Change Healthcare and growth in its comprehensive managed services offerings for health systems. Optum Insight continues to focus on building and expanding upon offerings to meet the increasing needs of care providers and health plans.

Optum Rx revenue growth of 15% in the second quarter resulted from strong growth in serving new clients, expanding membership of existing clients and double-digit growth across its home delivery, specialty, infusion, and community-based pharmacy offerings. Adjusted scripts grew to 381 million compared to 357 million last year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Earnings Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in this document include “forward-looking” statements which are intended to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities law. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors including: our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage medical costs; new or changes in existing health care laws or regulations, or their enforcement or application; reductions in revenue or delays to cash flows received under government programs; changes in Medicare, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk adjustment data validation audits; the DOJ’s legal action relating to the risk adjustment submission matter; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in quality scores impacting revenue; failure to maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our technology products do not operate as intended; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, or our failure to comply with related regulations; risks and uncertainties associated with our businesses providing pharmacy care services; competitive pressures, including our ability to maintain or increase our market share; changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; failure to achieve targeted operating cost productivity improvements; failure to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with health care payers, physicians, hospitals and other service providers; the impact of potential changes in tax laws and regulations; increases in costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; failure to complete, manage or integrate strategic transactions; risks associated with public health crises arising from large-scale medical emergencies, pandemics, natural disasters and other extreme events; failure to attract, develop, retain, and manage the succession of key employees and executives; our investment portfolio performance; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; failure to protect proprietary rights to our databases, software and related products; downgrades in our credit ratings; and our ability to obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or from external financings to fund our obligations, maintain our debt to total capital ratio at targeted levels, maintain our quarterly dividend payment cycle, or continue repurchasing shares of our common stock.

This above list is not exhaustive. We discuss these matters, and certain risks that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations, more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may vary materially from expectations expressed or implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Supplemental Financial Information - Businesses - Supplemental Financial Information - Business Metrics - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Premiums $ 72,474 $ 63,896 $ 145,260 $ 127,966 Products 10,651 9,496 20,918 18,836 Services 8,663 6,645 16,743 13,017 Investment and other income 1,115 295 1,913 662 Total revenues 92,903 80,332 184,834 160,481 Operating costs Medical costs 60,268 52,093 120,113 104,616 Operating costs 13,809 11,709 27,434 23,110 Cost of products sold 9,748 8,596 19,153 17,083 Depreciation and amortization 1,021 802 1,991 1,590 Total operating costs 84,846 73,200 168,691 146,399 Earnings from operations 8,057 7,132 16,143 14,082 Interest expense (828 ) (467 ) (1,582 ) (900 ) Earnings before income taxes 7,229 6,665 14,561 13,182 Provision for income taxes (1,572 ) (1,466 ) (3,130 ) (2,835 ) Net earnings 5,657 5,199 11,431 10,347 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (183 ) (129 ) (346 ) (250 ) Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,474 $ 5,070 $ 11,085 $ 10,097 Diluted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5.82 $ 5.34 $ 11.77 $ 10.61 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a) $ 6.14 $ 5.57 $ 12.39 $ 11.06 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 940 950 942 952 (a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and short-term investments $ 46,279 $ 27,911 Accounts receivable, net 17,952 17,681 Other current assets 25,638 23,477 Total current assets 89,869 69,069 Long-term investments 45,988 43,728 Other long-term assets 144,307 132,908 Total assets $ 280,164 $ 245,705 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Medical costs payable $ 31,947 $ 29,056 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 6,321 3,110 Other current liabilities 74,713 57,071 Total current liabilities 112,981 89,237 Long-term debt, less current maturities 59,268 54,513 Other long-term liabilities 15,759 15,608 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,788 4,897 Equity 87,368 81,450 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 280,164 $ 245,705

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 11,431 $ 10,347 Noncash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,991 1,590 Deferred income taxes and other (573 ) 200 Share-based compensation 604 504 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 13,906 (451 ) Cash flows from operating activities 27,359 12,190 Investing Activities Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities (1,574 ) (3,366 ) Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (1,589 ) (1,212 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net (8,161 ) (7,150 ) Other, net (424 ) (532 ) Cash flows used for investing activities (11,748 ) (12,260 ) Financing Activities Common share repurchases (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Dividends paid (3,284 ) (2,908 ) Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt 7,695 6,162 Other, net 3,320 4,996 Cash flows from financing activities 2,731 3,250 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 106 57 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,448 3,237 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 23,365 21,375 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 41,813 $ 24,612

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESSES (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues UnitedHealthcare $ 70,231 $ 62,105 $ 140,699 $ 124,700 Optum 56,344 45,082 110,403 88,341 Eliminations (33,672 ) (26,855 ) (66,268 ) (52,560 ) Total consolidated revenues $ 92,903 $ 80,332 $ 184,834 $ 160,481 Earnings from Operations UnitedHealthcare $ 4,358 $ 3,850 $ 8,701 $ 7,648 Optum (a) 3,699 3,282 7,442 6,434 Total consolidated earnings from operations $ 8,057 $ 7,132 $ 16,143 $ 14,082 Operating Margin UnitedHealthcare 6.2 % 6.2 % 6.2 % 6.1 % Optum 6.6 % 7.3 % 6.7 % 7.3 % Consolidated operating margin 8.7 % 8.9 % 8.7 % 8.8 % Revenues UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Domestic $ 16,759 $ 15,567 $ 33,303 $ 31,389 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Global 2,325 2,247 4,488 4,380 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Total 19,084 17,814 37,791 35,769 UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement 32,440 28,625 65,446 57,725 UnitedHealthcare Community & State 18,707 15,666 37,462 31,206 Optum Health $ 23,917 $ 17,583 $ 46,921 $ 34,265 Optum Insight 4,674 3,282 9,170 6,501 Optum Rx 28,646 24,805 56,064 48,716 Optum eliminations (893 ) (588 ) (1,752 ) (1,141 )

(a) Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 included $1,525 and $3,301 for Optum Health; $968 and $1,875 for Optum Insight; and $1,206 and $2,266 for Optum Rx, respectively. Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 included $1,399 and $2,765 for Optum Health; $839 and $1,686 for Optum Insight; and $1,044 and $1,983 for Optum Rx, respectively.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESS METRICS UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE (in thousands) People Served June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Commercial - Domestic: Risk-based 8,035 8,025 8,045 8,010 Fee-based 19,140 19,325 18,640 18,480 Total Commercial - Domestic 27,175 27,350 26,685 26,490 Medicare Advantage 7,590 7,545 7,105 6,945 Medicaid 8,355 8,380 8,170 7,990 Medicare Supplement (Standardized) 4,330 4,320 4,375 4,355 Total Community and Senior 20,275 20,245 19,650 19,290 Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical 47,450 47,595 46,335 45,780 Commercial - Global 5,385 5,295 5,360 5,465 Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical 52,835 52,890 51,695 51,245 Supplemental Data Medicare Part D stand-alone 3,355 3,380 3,295 3,330 OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions) 103 103 102 101 Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions) $ 31.4 $ 30.7 $ 30.0 $ 23.6 Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions) 381 378 370 357 Note: UnitedHealth Group served 152 million unique individuals across all businesses at June 30, 2023.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Projected Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,474 $ 5,070 $ 11,085 $ 10,097 $22,025 - $22,400 Intangible amortization 398 292 786 573 ~1,565 Tax effect of intangible amortization (100 ) (72 ) (196 ) (141 ) ~(390) Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,772 $ 5,290 $ 11,675 $ 10,529 $23,200 - $23,575 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.82 $ 5.34 $ 11.77 $ 10.61 $23.45 - $23.75 Intangible amortization per share 0.42 0.31 0.83 0.60 ~1.65 Tax effect per share of intangible amortization (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.21 ) (0.15 ) ~(0.40) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 6.14 $ 5.57 $ 12.39 $ 11.06 $24.70 - $25.00 ADJUSTED CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS(a) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 GAAP cash flows from operations $ 11,032 $ 27,359 Add: April CMS premium payments received in March 11,196 - Less: July CMS premium payments received in June (11,808 ) (11,808 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations $ 10,420 $ 15,551

(a) Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted cash flows from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company’s acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company’s revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share.



Management believes the use of adjusted cash flows from operations provides investors and management with useful information to compare our cash flows from operations for the current period to other periods, when the Company does not receive its monthly payment from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the applicable quarter. CMS generally remits their monthly payments on the first calendar day of the applicable month. However, if the first calendar day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday, CMS has typically paid the Company on the last business day of the preceding calendar month. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities presents operating cash flows assuming all CMS payments were received on the first calendar day of the applicable month.

