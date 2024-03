March 13 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-THE CHANGE HEALTHCARE PHARMACY NETWORK IS BACK ONLINE, IN ADDITION TO OUR ELECTRONIC PRESCRIBING CAPABILITY FOR PHARMACISTS

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -AS OF MARCH 13, ALL MAJOR PHARMACY AND PAYMENT SYSTEMS ARE UP AND MORE THAN 99% OF PRE-INCIDENT CLAIM VOLUME IS FLOWING

* : EXPECT CHANGE HEALTHCARE'S ELECTRONIC PAYMENT FUNCTIONALITY WILL BE RESTORED BEGINNING MARCH 15