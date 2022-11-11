Advanced search
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC

(UNH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:44 2022-11-11 pm EST
516.40 USD   -5.10%
02:24pUnitedHealth Group on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/07UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
AQ
11/04Unitedhealth : Press Release
PU
UnitedHealth Group on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 02:24pm EST
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is currently at $514.00, down $30.17 or 5.54%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 14, 2022, when it closed at $513.13

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 7.2%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 7.41% month-to-date

--Up 2.36% year-to-date

--Down 7.41% from its all-time closing high of $555.15 on Oct. 31, 2022

--Up 11.99% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 12, 2021), when it closed at $458.99

--Down 7.41% from its 52-week closing high of $555.15 on Oct. 31, 2022

--Up 17.47% from its 52-week closing low of $437.54 on Nov. 22, 2021

--Traded as low as $509.65; lowest intraday level since Oct. 13, 2022, when it hit $487.74

--Down 6.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.16%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Eighth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 198.84 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 2:03:20 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1423ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 323 B - -
Net income 2022 20 010 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 508 B 508 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 544,17 $
Average target price 579,96 $
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC7.67%508 445
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.12.59%124 639
CIGNA CORPORATION40.81%98 858
HUMANA INC.20.36%70 681
CENTENE CORPORATION1.80%47 809
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.65%19 254