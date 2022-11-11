UnitedHealth Group on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is currently at $514.00, down $30.17 or 5.54%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 14, 2022, when it closed at $513.13

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 7.2%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 7.41% month-to-date

--Up 2.36% year-to-date

--Down 7.41% from its all-time closing high of $555.15 on Oct. 31, 2022

--Up 11.99% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 12, 2021), when it closed at $458.99

--Down 7.41% from its 52-week closing high of $555.15 on Oct. 31, 2022

--Up 17.47% from its 52-week closing low of $437.54 on Nov. 22, 2021

--Traded as low as $509.65; lowest intraday level since Oct. 13, 2022, when it hit $487.74

--Down 6.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.16%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Eighth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 198.84 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:03:20 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1423ET