Official UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. press release

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will host its annual Investor Conference with analysts and institutional investors in New York City on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Numerous UnitedHealth Group leaders will discuss the company’s progress on its long-term strategic growth priorities and its role in advancing high-quality health care, through an ongoing focus on value-based care and consumer experiences. Management will also provide an overview of its outlook for growth and performance for 2024.

The Company will stream the presentations and management question and answer sessions and will make conference materials available on its Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. A replay of the conference will be available on the Company web site.

