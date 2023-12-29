By Dean Seal

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to sell its operations in Brazil to a private investor.

The healthcare and insurance company disclosed Friday that it expects to close the sale in the first half of next year and record a mostly non-cash $7 billion charge as a result, largely from the impact of foreign currency translation losses.

UnitedHealth expects that charge to dent its current annual profit outlook, but not the adjusted earnings guidance it gave at the end of last month, according to a securities filing.

