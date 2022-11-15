Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:06 2022-11-15 am EST
509.01 USD   -0.92%
09:52aUnitedhealth : Press Release
PU
11/14Pengana International Equities' Portfolio Returns 3.7% in October
MT
11/11UnitedHealth Group on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UnitedHealth : Press Release

11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A long, rewarding journey came to an end on Nov. 15 at a graduation event that honored the UnitedHealth Group Apprenticeship Program's first two cohorts: the Denver cohort focused on medical assistants, which started June 6 and the Minneapolis cohort focused on pharmacy technicians, which started on July 18.

"I feel like I'm growing every day," said graduate Chrisana Tripodi, reflecting on her experience in the Minneapolis cohort. "It's bringing me back whole."

The event was attended by approximately 80 people, including graduates and their families, program instructors and Institute for American Apprenticeships (IAA) representatives, as well as UnitedHealth Group Chief People Talent Officer Kristi Hummel and UnitedHealth Group Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Ethan Berke.

The program aims to improve equity by diversifying our workforce to reflect the communities we serve by recruiting more people of color, military members and veterans, LGBTQ+, people with disabilities and varying socioeconomic backgrounds. It's led by the Enterprise Public Health team, in collaboration with the lines of business and UnitedHealth Group People team. As part of the U.S. Department of Labor's registered apprenticeship model, the program focuses on creating opportunities for those who may have experienced barriers to job training, a college education or career development while also helping deliver a high-quality workforce.

"Through this program, we're transforming our ability to add staff, address burnout and provide better care for patients," Berke said. "What's exciting is it doesn't just help patients or our businesses, but it helps the people in the program, their family and the communities we serve."

UnitedHealth Group partnered with the IAA to develop roles and curriculum approved by the USDOL for the 10-week classroom-focused boot camp education program. After the 10 weeks, on-the-job training continues.

Apprentices don't need prior experience in their desired field and are selected and trained based on their behavioral traits, aptitude and motivation that are aligned to the needs of the company. Once selected, apprentices are hired as employees, with access to full employment benefits as they work to complete the program. At the end of the apprenticeship, they receive a U.S. Department of Labor Certificate of Completion, wages reflective of market parity and up to 45 hours of academic credit.

There are currently three active cohorts with another 15 planned for 2023. The program is actively training medical assistants for Optum Care, pharmacy technicians for Optum Rx and will start training community health workers for UnitedHealthcare Community and State in March 2023. Learn more about the program and how we're advancing heath equity.

Disclaimer

UnitedHealth Group Inc. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
09:52aUnitedhealth : Press Release
PU
11/14Pengana International Equities' Portfolio Returns 3.7% in October
MT
11/11UnitedHealth Group on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/07UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
AQ
11/04Unitedhealth : Press Release
PU
11/04UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/04UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend, Payable on De..
CI
11/03Cigna lifts profit view for third time on strength in pharmacy benefits business
RE
11/02UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
11/02Health insurer Humana's Q3 profit jumps 43% on slow elective-care rebound
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 323 B - -
Net income 2022 20 009 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 480 B 480 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 513,75 $
Average target price 579,96 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.3.97%480 022
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.5.88%117 217
CIGNA CORPORATION33.63%93 816
HUMANA INC.13.94%67 098
CENTENE CORPORATION-0.44%46 456
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-1.07%18 377