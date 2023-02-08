Advanced search
UnitedHealth : Press Release

02/08/2023 | 11:23am EST
"UnitedHealthcare Rewards is a more modern approach to employer-sponsored well-being programs, leveraging gamification elements and giving members the opportunity to earn incentives for any number of activities that may promote health," said Brandon Cuevas, chief growth officer, UnitedHealthcare. "UnitedHealthcare Rewards can be a key step in helping more of our members get and stay healthy, prevent or more effectively manage chronic conditions and, ultimately, make health care more affordable for individuals and employers."

Once enrolled, UnitedHealthcare Rewards members can earn incentives totaling up to $1,000 per year for completing the following ongoing and one-time activities:

  • Achieve 5,000 steps or more each day.
  • Complete 15 minutes or more of activity per day.
  • Track sleep for 14 nights.
  • Get a biometric screening.
  • Complete a health survey.
  • Select paperless billing.
  • Additional qualifying activities will be added throughout the year.

UnitedHealthcare Rewards is now available to select employers with fully insured plans at the start of their new plan year. Additional employers with fully insured plans will gain access later in 2023, with the goal to enable self-funded customers to purchase UnitedHealthcare Rewards in 2024.

*Financial incentives may vary by plan, including some plans being capped at $300 per member per year; incentives may be less due to limits under applicable laws.

**Receiving a prepaid debit card under this program may have tax implications. Individuals and employers should consult an appropriate tax professional to determine whether they have any tax obligations.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,700 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UnitedHealth Group Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 16:22:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
