  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-13 pm EDT
526.23 USD   +0.97%
06:38aUnitedHealth Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
06:19aUnitedHealth tops 1Q forecasts, raises 2023 outlook
AQ
06:16aUnitedhealth : Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UnitedHealth : Press Release

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported first quarter 2023 results reflecting consistent broad-based growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

"Our strong, enterprise-wide growth this quarter is a direct result of our colleagues' unwavering commitment to offering more health services to more people and connecting consumers with greater access to high-quality, affordable care," said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

Growth in the first quarter was led by serving more people across the enterprise and the company's expanding capabilities to care for them more comprehensively. The company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $23.25 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings to $24.50 to $25.00 per share.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UnitedHealth Group Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 360 B - -
Net income 2023 22 311 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 1,34%
Capitalization 491 B 491 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-0.75%490 892
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-3.27%117 732
CIGNA CORPORATION-20.38%78 360
HUMANA INC.4.50%66 894
CENTENE CORPORATION-15.42%38 197
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-8.40%17 625
