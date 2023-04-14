UnitedHealth : Press Release

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported first quarter 2023 results reflecting consistent broad-based growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

"Our strong, enterprise-wide growth this quarter is a direct result of our colleagues' unwavering commitment to offering more health services to more people and connecting consumers with greater access to high-quality, affordable care," said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

Growth in the first quarter was led by serving more people across the enterprise and the company's expanding capabilities to care for them more comprehensively. The company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $23.25 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings to $24.50 to $25.00 per share.