    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-21 pm EDT
483.82 USD   -0.75%
03:07pUnitedhealth : Press Release
PU
04/21Proposal for Seeking Shareholder Ratification of Termination Pay
CI
04/21UnitedHealth Group Receives a Shareholder Proposal from Educational Foundation of America
CI
UnitedHealth : Press Release

04/23/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
Optum Rx is working to empower consumer and provider choice and make prescription drugs more affordable. Each of our customers is unique and we believe they are best positioned to determine the affordability and transparency solutions that meet their pharmacy benefit needs.

Increasing transparency and choice

In January, Optum Rx began offering expanded payment options that enable choice and drive transparency and affordability in pharmacy benefits to the employer, union and health plan customers we serve. In addition to traditional payment solutions, we now offer:

  • A new pass-through model that makes costs more predictable for clients, even if pharmaceutical companies raise drug prices.
  • Cost Clarity, a model that bases costs on independent costs baselines, such as the National Average Drug Acquisition Cost (NADAC) and wholesale costs.
  • Cost Advantage, a flexible, pass-through model using average ingredient costs and reflecting real-time network price improvements.

These models continue to align incentives across the supply chain, while providing even greater transparency, choice and customizable pharmacy benefit solutions and maintaining our continued drive for lowest net cost for clients. Clients who choose the new models will also receive member care, formulary design and consultation and additional client support services for an administrative fee.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UnitedHealth Group Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2023 19:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 364 B - -
Net income 2023 22 316 M - -
Net Debt 2023 29 074 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 1,44%
Capitalization 451 B 451 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 483,82 $
Average target price 588,17 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-8.06%450 728
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-12.13%106 851
CIGNA CORPORATION-22.80%74 888
HUMANA INC.-4.10%61 389
CENTENE CORPORATION-19.69%36 341
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-16.56%16 055
