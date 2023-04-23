UnitedHealth : Press Release

Optum Rx is working to empower consumer and provider choice and make prescription drugs more affordable. Each of our customers is unique and we believe they are best positioned to determine the affordability and transparency solutions that meet their pharmacy benefit needs.

Increasing transparency and choice

In January, Optum Rx began offering expanded payment options that enable choice and drive transparency and affordability in pharmacy benefits to the employer, union and health plan customers we serve. In addition to traditional payment solutions, we now offer:

A new pass-through model that makes costs more predictable for clients, even if pharmaceutical companies raise drug prices.

Cost Clarity, a model that bases costs on independent costs baselines, such as the National Average Drug Acquisition Cost (NADAC) and wholesale costs.

Cost Advantage, a flexible, pass-through model using average ingredient costs and reflecting real-time network price improvements.

These models continue to align incentives across the supply chain, while providing even greater transparency, choice and customizable pharmacy benefit solutions and maintaining our continued drive for lowest net cost for clients. Clients who choose the new models will also receive member care, formulary design and consultation and additional client support services for an administrative fee.

