    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:22:49 2023-06-20 am EDT
464.76 USD   +1.37%
07:01aUnitedhealth : Press Release
PU
06:51aUnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
BU
06/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts UnitedHealth's Price Target to $564 From $627, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
UnitedHealth : Press Release

06/20/2023 | 07:01am EDT
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, July 14, 2023, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company's web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through July 28 on the website.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 11:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 364 B - -
Net income 2023 22 217 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 427 B 427 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 458,49 $
Average target price 576,38 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-13.52%426 869
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-13.60%105 066
CIGNA CORPORATION-18.87%79 539
HUMANA INC.-12.99%55 682
CENTENE CORPORATION-19.94%36 032
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-15.81%16 209
