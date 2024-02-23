By Ben Glickman

UnitedHealth Group suffered a cyber attack by a suspected nation-state-linked actor on Wednesday, with certain systems still offline.

The company disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that the cyber security threat actor had accessed some of its Change Healthcare IT systems. The incident is "reasonably likely" to materially impact its finances, it said.

Certain company networks and transactional services may not be available, UnitedHealth said, while it attempts to restore its systems.

UnitedHealth "cannot estimate the duration or extent of the disruption," it said in the filing.

The company said it proactively isolated the impacted systems from connected systems when it detected the threat.

