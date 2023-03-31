Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-30 pm EDT
470.06 USD   +0.74%
03:57aUK Inflation Took Smaller Toll on Economy; Rates Drag to Come
DJ
03:45aUnitedHealth Takeover of EMIS Faces Further UK Competition Investigation
DJ
03:35aEMIS, UnitedHealth Disappointed as UK Competition Watchdog Rejects Proposed Remedy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

UnitedHealth Takeover of EMIS Faces Further UK Competition Investigation

03/31/2023 | 03:45am EDT
By Michael Susin


The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it will refer the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s 1.24 billion-pound ($1.54 billion) deal to buy EMIS Group PLC to a phase two investigation.

The CMA said that it has decided to refer the merger to a next phase investigation after considering that initial undertakings wouldn't achieve a reasonable solution following concerns that it could reduce competition, leading to worse outcomes for the National Health Service and patients and taxpayers.

In a separate statement, the companies said the decision was disappointing and that they continue to believe that the proposed remedy directly addresses the competition concerns raised by the antitrust regulator.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0344ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMIS GROUP PLC -21.41% 1421.5 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 0.74% 470.06 Delayed Quote.-11.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 360 B - -
Net income 2023 22 316 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 438 B 438 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 470,06 $
Average target price 589,35 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-11.99%438 494
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-10.54%108 321
CIGNA CORPORATION-23.31%75 455
HUMANA INC.-4.65%60 707
CENTENE CORPORATION-22.39%35 052
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-19.61%15 468
