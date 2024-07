(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group reported a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter on Tuesday, as a financial hit from a hack at its tech unit remained in line with estimates.

The company posted an adjusted quarterly profit per share of $6.80, compared with analysts' average estimate of $6.66, according to LSEG data.

