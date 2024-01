Jan 12 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth reported fourth-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates, as the healthcare conglomerate was able to keep medical costs in check despite high demand for non-urgent procedures.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $6.16 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $5.98, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)