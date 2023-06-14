UnitedHealth falls on warning of higher medical costs

June 14 (Reuters) - Shares of UnitedHealth Group
fell 4% before the bell on Wednesday after the health insurer
warned of a spike in medical costs in the second quarter as more
older adults undergo non-urgent procedures they had delayed
during the pandemic.
The company, at a Goldman Sachs healthcare conference, said
it was seeing elevated demand for outpatient healthcare
services, especially related to knees and hips, from patients in
its Medicare health plans for 65 year old and above.
"We're seeing that more seniors are just more comfortable
accessing services for things that they might have pushed off a
bit like knees and hips," Tim Noel, CEO of UnitedHealth's
Medicare and retirement business, said late on Tuesday.
The company expects this pent-up demand to drive up its
second-quarter medical loss ratio - a percentage of its spend on
claims compared to the premiums it collects - to the high-end or
moderately above its full-year outlook of 82.1% to 83.1%.
The healthcare conglomerate's 18.51 forward 12-month
price-to-earnings ratio - a common benchmark for valuing stocks
- is higher than rival Cigna Corp's 10.29 and CVS Health
Corp 8.26.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)