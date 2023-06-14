Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
491.31 USD   -0.26%
06:39aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Advanced Micro Devices Poised to Rise, UnitedHealth Group to Fall
MT
06:32aUnitedHealth falls on warning of higher medical costs
RE
06:27aS&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise as investors pin hopes on Fed pause
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UnitedHealth falls on warning of higher medical costs

06/14/2023 | 06:32am EDT
June 14 (Reuters) - Shares of UnitedHealth Group fell 4% before the bell on Wednesday after the health insurer warned of a spike in medical costs in the second quarter as more older adults undergo non-urgent procedures they had delayed during the pandemic.

The company, at a Goldman Sachs healthcare conference, said it was seeing elevated demand for outpatient healthcare services, especially related to knees and hips, from patients in its Medicare health plans for 65 year old and above.

"We're seeing that more seniors are just more comfortable accessing services for things that they might have pushed off a bit like knees and hips," Tim Noel, CEO of UnitedHealth's Medicare and retirement business, said late on Tuesday.

The company expects this pent-up demand to drive up its second-quarter medical loss ratio - a percentage of its spend on claims compared to the premiums it collects - to the high-end or moderately above its full-year outlook of 82.1% to 83.1%.

The healthcare conglomerate's 18.51 forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio - a common benchmark for valuing stocks - is higher than rival Cigna Corp's 10.29 and CVS Health Corp 8.26.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIGNA CORPORATION 1.97% 272.25 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.06% 72.26 Delayed Quote.-22.46%
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC. -0.90% 468.63 Delayed Quote.-8.64%
HUMANA INC. -0.12% 512.63 Delayed Quote.0.09%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. -0.26% 491.31 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 364 B - -
Net income 2023 22 265 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 1,40%
Capitalization 457 B 457 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 491,31 $
Average target price 584,29 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-7.09%457 425
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-8.64%111 091
CIGNA CORPORATION-17.83%80 551
HUMANA INC.0.09%64 051
CENTENE CORPORATION-15.29%38 123
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-12.58%16 957
