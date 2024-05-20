May 20 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth's unit OptumRx will begin offering a new pricing model from next year to help manage insurers' costs for drugs, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
