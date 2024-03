March 13 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group said on Wednesday that its unit Change Healthcare's pharmacy network was back online, weeks after the cyberattack on the unit.

Change Healthcare processes about 50% of medical claims in the U.S. for around 900,000 physicians, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals and 600 laboratories. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)