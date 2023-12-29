UnitedHealth Group says it has reached an agreement to sell its operations in Brazil to a private investor, a transaction expected to be finalized in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory and other conditions.
The insurance and healthcare services group expects to recognize a charge of around seven billion dollars (excluded from adjusted earnings) at that time, most of which will be non-cash and related to the cumulative impact of foreign exchange losses.
The 2024 net income outlook on a reported basis will be affected by this expected charge, but UnitedHealth confirms its adjusted earnings outlook presented at its November 29 investor meeting.
