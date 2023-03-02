UnitedHealthcare Awards $95,000 Workforce Development Grant to Step Up Savannah To Increase Access to Employment Resources

Grants will fund training, employment resources and health care screenings for 300 young adults in underserved communities

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Georgia has awarded a $95,000 grant to Step Up Savannah. The grant will support the Chatham Apprentice Program (CAP), a workforce development and resource program working to address multi-generational poverty in Chatham and surrounding counties.

“UnitedHealthcare is committed to identifying and addressing the unmet needs of the individuals we serve to improve their overall health and quality of life,” said Michael Minor, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Georgia. “This collaboration will allow Step Up Savannah to expand on their critical programming and bring much needed employment opportunities to Georgians.”

Grant funds from UnitedHealthcare will create opportunities for 300 low-income young adults living in impoverished areas of Chatham and contiguous counties through outreach and services over two years. The cornerstone program provides training, connections to social services and direct employment opportunities to address the need for livable wage roles in the community, including health care.

Additionally, with support from UnitedHealthcare, Step Up Savannah will continue its long-standing partnership with JC Lewis Primary Health Care, a local federally qualified health center, so the program participants have access to remote screenings and services.

“Step Up Savannah wants to express our utmost gratitude and appreciation for this workforce development and financial security partnership with UnitedHealthcare, whose generosity allows us to provide these services to low-wealth communities free of charge,” said Alicia M. Johnson, executive director, Step of Savannah. “Although rich in human, natural and creative resources, 22% of Savannah residents live in income poverty, and 44% of the households of color have a net worth of zero. Because of partners like UnitedHealthcare, we can continue to move toward economic equity in our community, one household at a time.”

Participants in the CAP program will earn credentials and certifications, with options including forklift safety and emergency services such as dispatcher, firefighter and EMT basic training. The program will also introduce doula training and certification in 2023.

More than 1 in 3 households in Savannah are without sufficient net worth to navigate the loss of employment1. In addition to support in securing employment, each participant in the CAP program will receive financial literacy education and a year of follow-up services after the program with the goal of fostering long-term economic stability.

This grant is part of UnitedHealthcare’s focus on creating more equitable employment opportunities. In addition, in 2022, the United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group, made a $100 million commitment over 10 years to further advance a diverse health workforce across the country.

UnitedHealthcare serves more than 1.1 million members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare and Dual Special Needs Plans in Georgia, with a network of 154 hospitals, and over 42,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About Step Up Savannah, Inc.

Step Up Savannah is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Since 2005, it has served low-to-middle-income individuals in the Savannah/Chatham County area, promoting economic mobility and financial security. For more information about Step Up, visit our website at www.stepupsavannah.org or check us out on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @StepUpSavannah.

1 Prosperity Now, 2020

