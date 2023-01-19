Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNH   US91324P1021

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

(UNH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
476.24 USD   -1.82%
08:11aUnitedhealth : Press Release
PU
08:04aUnitedHealthcare Expands Suite of Behavioral Health Offerings With Virtual Behavioral Coaching
BU
01/18UBS Adjusts UnitedHealth Group Price Target to $550 From $590, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UnitedHealthcare Expands Suite of Behavioral Health Offerings With Virtual Behavioral Coaching

01/19/2023 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • More Than 5 Million Commercial Members Have Access to the Program at No Added Cost
  • Coaching Program Aims To Help Increase Access and Address Cost Barriers for Those Experiencing Mild Depression, Stress and Anxiety

More than 5 million UnitedHealthcare® commercial members now have access to virtual behavioral coaching at no added cost.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the virtual behavioral coaching program, administered by Optum, provides support for adults experiencing symptoms of mild depression, stress and anxiety, through digital modules and 1:1 video or telephonic conferencing and messaging with trained coaches.

In addition to the more than 5 million eligible fully insured members, self-insured employers may purchase the virtual behavioral coaching program for their employees. This program is the latest addition to UnitedHealthcare’s suite of behavioral health offerings, which includes self-help tools, in-person and virtual visits, coaching, a family support program and employee assistance programs, allowing individuals to access support in a variety of ways.

“UnitedHealthcare recognizes the intrinsic link between behavioral health and physical health, and is dedicated to integrating behavioral health into medical care,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare. “With 1 in 5 Americans experiencing a mental illness within a given year, it’s important for us to offer a range of low acuity to high acuity support programs for those who may need it, with the goal of helping to address access and affordability challenges.”

Following are key features of the new program:

  • Through virtual behavioral coaching, UnitedHealthcare members receive support from a dedicated behavioral health coach via 30-minute weekly audio or video calls and in-app messaging between sessions.
  • The coach helps tailor the program based on the individual’s needs. At the onset of the eight-week program, members will complete an initial assessment to help identify what may be the best suited program (Depression, Generalized Anxiety, and Social Anxiety) to help meet their needs and will have a coach assigned for weekly engagement.
  • The weekly 1:1 sessions are led by dedicated, trained coaches, utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy tools and techniques to help provide members with an action plan that is designed to be convenient and personalized to them.
  • The program allows for 24/7 access to content and ongoing access to resiliency tools upon completion of the eight-week program.
  • Coaches are supported by licensed mental health professionals, so if a person needs additional support, referrals can be made.

UnitedHealthcare has one of the industry’s largest behavioral health networks –– consisting of more than 375,000 behavioral care professionals, including more than 125,000 virtual care providers. In addition, specially trained UnitedHealthcare advocates are available to help members understand their benefits and guide them to timely care.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
08:11aUnitedhealth : Press Release
PU
08:04aUnitedHealthcare Expands Suite of Behavioral Health Offerings With Virtual Behavioral C..
BU
01/18UBS Adjusts UnitedHealth Group Price Target to $550 From $590, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/17SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on UnitedHealth to $625 From $618, Maintains Outper..
MT
01/16UnitedHealth Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
01/13Health Care Up After Mixed UnitedHealth Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01/13S&P 500 ends at highest in month, indexes gain for week as earnings kick off
RE
01/13Hanesbrands, Wendy's rise; Delta, UnitedHealth fall
AQ
01/13Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Friday Afternoon While Other Sect..
MT
01/13Wall St ends higher as banks climb in earnings season kickoff
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 324 B - -
Net income 2022 20 054 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 445 B 445 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 476,24 $
Average target price 588,96 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Philip Witty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk C. McMahon President & Chief Operating Officer
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
Margaret-Mary Wilson Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-8.51%444 974
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-8.04%112 657
CIGNA CORPORATION-6.94%94 278
HUMANA INC.-5.36%61 370
CENTENE CORPORATION-8.44%42 520
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.61%17 240