Funds will build capacity for the Resource Center, Service Dogs and the Challenger Football and Cheerleading League

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania has provided a $180,000 investment to the United Disabilities Services Foundation (UDSF) to support aging and disability services for adults across the state. UDSF is committed to creating a world where everyone can live their best lives. The nonprofit offers programs and resources to support people who are living with disabilities, aging or are recovering from an injury.

“It is a privilege to collaborate with UDSF to ensure that individuals facing the greatest barriers are connected to all of the resources they need to achieve their personal and health goals,” said Blair Boroch, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania. “Organizations like UDSF work tirelessly to make these programs more accessible, leading to fuller lives and better outcomes.”

The investment from UnitedHealthcare will build capacity for programs and services offered by UDSF, including:

The Resource Center: A centralized location where individuals can get assistance from person-centered counselors to access available resources, including life planning and support, personal care and independence services, and enrichment and life skills.

Service Dogs: UDSF service dogs are trained for over two years by dedicated volunteers and professionals. The trained dogs support people who have a mobility disability, autism or PTSD.

The Challenger Football and Cheerleading League: A way for people ages 8-21 with disabilities to exercise and have fun. The league allows every player to participate to their level of ability.

“UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and is an organization that can be trusted to do what they say,” said William Kepner, CEO, United Disabilities Services Foundation. “When our organization shared vital areas of need for those we serve within our local communities, UnitedHealthcare generously stepped in to help fill those needs. They truly walk the talk and are great collaborative partners.”

In Pennsylvania, 1 in 4 adults — nearly 26% — have a disability. According to the CDC, these individuals have higher rates of health disparities and are more likely to have depression, obesity and other health conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Nonprofits like UDSF are critical to ensuring individuals are able to access programs and assistance services to support their mental and physical health, independence and social needs.

UnitedHealthcare serves more than 1 million people in Pennsylvania enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid benefit plans, with a network of 270 hospitals, and more than 87,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.

