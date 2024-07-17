Rhode Islanders eligible for Medicaid will have access to UnitedHealthcare services and benefits through 2030

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Rhode Island has been selected by the State of Rhode Island to serve Medicaid members through the Medicaid Managed Care Services (MMCS) program. UnitedHealthcare has served Rhode Islanders through the MMCS program since 1993; this contract award will continue to provide access to UnitedHealthcare coverage and services through 2030.

Rhode Island’s MMCS program includes Rite Care, expansion, ABD populations, children in foster care and individuals receiving long-term support services. UnitedHealthcare will offer a wide range of benefits and services to its members, including access to primary care doctors, specialists, hospitals and prescription drugs.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to continue to care for Medicaid Managed Care Services plan members in Rhode Island," said Mike Florczyk, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Rhode Island. "We are proud of our long-standing relationship with the State and look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality health care."

In 2023, the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Rhode Island with its Health Equity Accreditation, which recognizes organizations that lead the market in providing culturally and linguistically sensitive services, and work to reduce health care disparities. One example of this work was UnitedHealthcare's donation of $500,000 to Rhode Island nonprofits to expand access to care and address social drivers of health across the state.

UnitedHealthcare serves more than 250,000 people in Rhode Island enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid benefit plans, with a network of 12 hospitals and more than 9,500 physicians and other care providers statewide.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.6 million physicians and care professionals, and 8,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717936110/en/