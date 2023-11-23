United Labels AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and marketing of licensed consumer goods featuring cartoon characters. Its licensors include Peanuts, Warner and 20th Century Fox. The Company divides its activities into two segments: Key Accounts, which focuses on customized contract production, and Special Retail, which offers small-scale retailers a range of goods supplied from stock. Its product categories include: Clothing, such as nightwear, underwear, hosiery and trousers, among others; Gift items, such as mugs, cereal bowls, eggcups and glassware, among others; Soft items, such as soft toys, beanbags, cushions and slippers, among others; Stationery, such as paper, writing pads, pen boxes, desk pads and pencil cases, among others; Bathroom and Household Textiles, such as towels, flannels, tea towels and slippers, among others, as well as Bags and Accessories, such as sports bags, handbags, backpacks and belts among others.

Sector Department Stores