UNITEDLABELS Aktiengesellschaft reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was EUR 4.79 million compared to EUR 3.48 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 0.131486 million compared to EUR 0.57417 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.02 compared to EUR 0.08 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.02 compared to EUR 0.08 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was EUR 18.1 million compared to EUR 17.88 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 0.493667 million compared to EUR 0.668012 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.07 compared to EUR 0.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.07 compared to EUR 0.1 a year ago.
UNITEDLABELS Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 04:32 pm EST
