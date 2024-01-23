On January 23, 2024, Unith Ltd announced that the Section 249D Notice relating to the request to put resolutions for the removal of Sytze Voulon and Justin Baird as Directors and the election of Andrew Derek Cotterill as a Director was received from Roger Blake, Erica Lynette Blake, Noel Russell Cameron and Belinda Caroline Goad.
|0.017 AUD
|-5.56%
|-15.00%
|-19.05%
|Aug. 31
|Unith Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 15
|Unith Launches GPT-Enabled Digital Humans for Public Demonstration
|MT
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-19.05%
|11 M $
|+0.10%
|273 B $
|+5.54%
|76 238 M $
|+1.40%
|58 743 M $
|+3.82%
|53 648 M $
|+6.29%
|43 691 M $
|+1.73%
|37 024 M $
|-5.78%
|29 625 M $
|+2.21%
|21 150 M $
|+12.25%
|14 559 M $
