Unith Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in the research and development of facial movement deep learning, audio machine learning and conversational design (NLP) to generate customizable interactive avatars. The Company operates through three segments: Mobile Content - Subscription, Talking Head and Crowd Direct. Its Mobile Content - Subscription segment provides a crowd-mobile subscription-based content offering of products, such as mobile security, games and video portals via a mobile payments network and the underlying artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology platform. The Talking Head business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment creates and licenses engaging, user-centric conversations in real time with AI-powered digital humans. Its Crowd Direct segment works with brands and digital influencers to sell products and/or services that it owns, or part-owns, or is strategically aligned with.

Sector Software