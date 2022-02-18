UNITI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Uniti Group, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Uniti Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Uniti on October 25, 2019. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Uniti have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Uniti, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

