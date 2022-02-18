Log in
    UNIT   US91325V1089

UNITI GROUP INC.

(UNIT)
  Report
UNITI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Uniti Group, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/18/2022 | 09:02pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Uniti Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Uniti on October 25, 2019. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Uniti have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Uniti, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
