    UNIT   US91325V1089

UNITI GROUP INC.

(UNIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
3.370 USD   +1.51%
03/09Insider Buy: Uniti Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uniti Group Inc. Announces Extension of its Revolving Credit Facility

03/27/2023 | 08:02am EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced that it has entered into an amendment to its credit agreement that, upon receipt of routine regulatory approvals, extends the maturity date of each lender’s commitment under the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility to September 24, 2027. The amendment also transitions the $500 million revolving credit facility from LIBOR to Term SOFR, and in connection with that change, sets the credit spread adjustment to ten basis points for all interest periods.  

“We are pleased to have successfully completed the extension of our revolving credit facility and we greatly appreciate the continued support of our lending institutions. Taking into account this transaction and our other recent successful debt refinancings, over 97% of our outstanding debt matures in 2027 or later,” commented Paul Bullington, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer.

Bank of America acted as Left Lead Arranger on the transaction.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 135,000 fiber route miles, 8.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


Analyst Recommendations on UNITI GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 161 M - -
Net income 2023 65,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 17,8%
Capitalization 800 M 800 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
EV / Sales 2024 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 784
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart UNITI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,37 $
Average target price 7,95 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Gunderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bullington Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Francis X. Frantz Chairman
Michael Friloux Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ric Chura Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITI GROUP INC.-39.06%800
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-5.78%92 952
CROWN CASTLE INC.-4.56%56 113
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-8.53%27 702
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY0.23%9 627
KEPPEL DC REIT13.56%2 595
