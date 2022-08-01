Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Uniti Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNIT   US91325V1089

UNITI GROUP INC.

(UNIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
10.02 USD   +0.50%
04:16pUniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/26Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Cowen 8th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit
GL
07/26Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Cowen 8th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

08/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on July 29, 2022 of $0.15 per share, payable on September 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 9, 2022.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 129,000 fiber route miles, 7.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about UNITI GROUP INC.
04:16pUniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/26Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Cowen 8th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summi..
GL
07/26Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Cowen 8th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summi..
AQ
06/30Uniti Group Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Ca..
GL
06/30Uniti Group Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Ca..
AQ
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Uniti Group Inc. Presents at Wells Fargo Streaming and Connectivity Conferenc..
CI
06/07TRANSCRIPT : Uniti Group Inc. Presents at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference..
CI
06/02Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Wells Fargo 2022 Streaming & Connectivity Day Confer..
GL
06/02Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Wells Fargo 2022 Streaming & Connectivity Day Confer..
GL
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Uniti Group Inc. Presents at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITI GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 127 M - -
Net income 2022 200 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 6,27%
Capitalization 2 364 M 2 364 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
EV / Sales 2023 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 754
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart UNITI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,97 $
Average target price 13,23 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Gunderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bullington Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Francis X. Frantz Chairman
Michael Friloux Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ashe-Lee Jegathesan Chief Operating Officer & Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITI GROUP INC.-28.84%2 364
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-7.41%126 095
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-13.45%78 232
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-13.68%36 208
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-16.69%10 256
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-31.17%3 028