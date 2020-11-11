Uniti Group Inc. to Present at Nareit's REITworld 2020 Annual Conference

Log in
11/11/2020 | 04:15pm EST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace, are scheduled to participate at Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Annual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET on November 19, 2020.

You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 057 M - -
Net income 2020 -630 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,14x
Yield 2020 6,93%
Capitalization 2 170 M 2 170 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,54x
EV / Sales 2021 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 899
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart UNITI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,78 $
Last Close Price 9,33 $
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Gunderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis X. Frantz Chairman
Ashe-Lee Jegathesan Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Wallace Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Friloux Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITI GROUP INC.15.47%2 170
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)3.55%103 226
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)15.42%69 189
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION23.44%32 294
CYRUSONE INC.5.88%8 339
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-11.70%7 744
