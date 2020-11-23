Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference

Log in
11/23/2020
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Revenue Officer, Ron Mudry, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 9:00 AM ET on November 30, 2020.

You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 059 M - -
Net income 2020 -679 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,31x
Yield 2020 6,25%
Capitalization 2 365 M 2 365 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,70x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 899
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart UNITI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,68 $
Last Close Price 10,16 $
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Gunderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis X. Frantz Chairman
Ashe-Lee Jegathesan Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Wallace Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Friloux Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITI GROUP INC.23.75%2 365
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)1.24%103 351
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)17.46%72 014
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION20.38%32 234
CYRUSONE INC.8.94%8 584
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-14.60%7 688
