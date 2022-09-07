Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Uniti Group Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    UNIT   US91325V1089

UNITI GROUP INC.

(UNIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
9.220 USD   +0.33%
04:16pUniti Group Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference
GL
04:15pUniti Group Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference
AQ
08/30Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference
GL
Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

09/07/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11:20 AM MST / 2:20 PM EDT on September 20, 2022 in Scottsdale, AZ.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 133,000 fiber route miles, 7.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


