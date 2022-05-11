Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Uniti Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UNIT   US91325V1089

UNITI GROUP INC.

(UNIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
10.31 USD   -1.43%
04:16pUniti Group Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
GL
05/10Uniti Group Inc. to Participate at the Barclays 2022 High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference
GL
05/10Uniti Connecting Key East Coast Cable Landing Stations
GL
Summary 
Summary

Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/11/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 1:50 PM ET on May 25, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 129,000 fiber route miles, 7.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 129 M - -
Net income 2022 197 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 2 480 M 2 480 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,77x
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 754
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart UNITI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,46 $
Average target price 13,41 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Gunderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bullington Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Francis X. Frantz Chairman
Michael Friloux Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ashe-Lee Jegathesan Chief Operating Officer & Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITI GROUP INC.-25.34%2 480
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-23.16%102 550
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-18.42%73 741
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-18.94%34 003
CYRUSONE INC.0.71%11 707
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-19.54%9 905