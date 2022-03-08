Log in
    UNIT   US91325V1089

UNITI GROUP INC.

(UNIT)
  Report
Uniti : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

03/08/2022 | 03:53pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
HEARD DANIEL L
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2101 RIVERFRONT DRIVE, SUITE A
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LITTLE ROCK AR 72202
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
HEARD DANIEL L
2101 RIVERFRONT DRIVE, SUITE A

LITTLE ROCK, AR72202

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary
Signatures
/s/ Daniel L. Heard 2022-03-08
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These shares were withheld to satisfy the reporting person's tax obligations.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Uniti Group Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 20:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 121 M - -
Net income 2022 197 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 3 148 M 3 148 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
EV / Sales 2023 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 754
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart UNITI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,32 $
Average target price 13,41 $
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Gunderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bullington Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Francis X. Frantz Chairman
Michael Friloux Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashe-Lee Jegathesan Chief Operating Officer & Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITI GROUP INC.-4.93%3 148
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-20.68%105 774
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-15.31%76 407
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-14.68%35 819
CYRUSONE INC.0.45%11 676
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-16.27%10 286