  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Uniti Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    UWL   AU0000035388

UNITI GROUP LIMITED

(UWL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
4.61 AUD   +3.83%
05:59pUNITI : Notification regarding unquoted securities - UWL
PU
11/25UNITI : AGM - Chairman's Address
PU
11/19UNITI : Application for quotation of securities - UWL
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uniti : Notification regarding unquoted securities - UWL

12/16/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

UNITI GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

UWLAZ

SHARE RIGHTS

360,393

30/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

UNITI GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

73158957889

1.3

ASX issuer code

UWL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Part 2 - Issue details

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

UWLAZ : SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

30/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

192,210

Michael Simmons

Michael Simmons

168,183

Vaughan Bowen

Vaughan Bowen

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02439735-2A1332920?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4 https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02458326-2A1341733?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Approval for the share rights to be issued were granted by shareholders at AGM on 26 November 2021. The share rights represent the variable compensation payable to the named KMP for FY21.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

360,393

Issue details

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Uniti Group Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 239 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 83,1 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2022 123 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 172 M 2 282 M 2 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart UNITI GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,61 AUD
Average target price 4,46 AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Simmons CEO, Group MD & Executive Director
Darryl Noel Inns Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Barclay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ashe-Lee Jegathesan Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Kathryn J. Gramp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITI GROUP LIMITED169.59%2 176
AT&T INC.-22.91%158 316
T-MOBILE US-12.18%147 913
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-29.97%84 426
KDDI CORPORATION11.58%65 955
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.40.79%62 218