Uniti : Notification regarding unquoted securities - UWL

ASX +security code and description

UWLAZ : SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

30/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 192,210 Michael Simmons Michael Simmons 168,183 Vaughan Bowen Vaughan Bowen

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Approval for the share rights to be issued were granted by shareholders at AGM on 26 November 2021. The share rights represent the variable compensation payable to the named KMP for FY21.