Uniti : Response to Media Speculation

ASX Announcement (UWL)

Response to Media Speculation

15 March 2022: Uniti Group Limited (Uniti or Company) refers to media speculation this morning in relation to a potential control transaction.

Uniti confirms it has entered into exclusive discussions with HRL Morrison & Co. on behalf of its managed funds and clients (Morrison & Co). However, these discussions are non-binding, preliminary, highly conditional and uncertain as to an outcome (Indicative Proposal). The full terms of the exclusivity deed are annexed to this announcement. The latest date that the exclusivity period will end is 22 April 2022. Uniti will update the market if this date changes.

Further, Uniti confirms that the non-binding, conditional Indicative Proposal is for an indicative price of $4.50 cash per share, fully diluted, which is within the value range mentioned in the media speculation.

The Indicative Proposal is subject to a number of conditions, including satisfactory completion of the bidder's confirmatory due diligence; unanimous recommendation of the transaction from the Uniti Board; entry into a mutually acceptable scheme implementation agreement containing customary exclusivity terms, conditions precedent (including but not limited to FIRB), prescribed occurrences, break fee provisions and receipt by Morrison & Co of its required internal investment approvals.

The Board notes that it is uncertain that the Indicative Proposal will result in an offer to Uniti shareholders.

Uniti will update shareholders, in accordance with the Company's continuous disclosure obligations, in due course. In the meantime, Uniti shareholders should not take any action in relation to the Indicative Proposal.

Uniti has appointed Clayton Utz as its legal advisor.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

- ENDS -