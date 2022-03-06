Log in
    UWL   AU0000035388

UNITI GROUP LIMITED

(UWL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:43 am
3.3 AUD   +0.92%
Uniti : Update - Notification of buy-back - UWL

03/06/2022 | 04:49pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary



Name of entity

UNITI GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

UWL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

8,313,597

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

644,467

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

UNITI GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

158957889

1.3

ASX issuer code

UWL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

27/10/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

4/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

UWL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back



Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details



Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

687,929,360



3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No



3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Bell Potter Securities Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar



Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates



On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

18/11/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date



18/11/2022



P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

The buy-back will be within the 10/12 limit permitted by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Company continuously

reviews its capital management position and accordingly reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any

time.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Uniti Group Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 228 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 64,4 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net Debt 2022 133 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 244 M 1 649 M 1 649 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float -
Chart UNITI GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,30 AUD
Average target price 4,18 AUD
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Simmons CEO, Group MD & Executive Director
Darryl Noel Inns Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Barclay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ashe-Lee Jegathesan Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Kathryn J. Gramp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITI GROUP LIMITED-25.84%1 649
AT&T INC.-2.97%170 501
T-MOBILE US6.25%153 950
KDDI CORPORATION13.62%74 256
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.67%72 913
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.83%59 353