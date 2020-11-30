Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Unitika Ltd.    3103   JP3951200009

UNITIKA LTD.

(3103)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/26
387 JPY   +0.52%
06:48aSiltronic shares up 10% on takeover talks with GlobalWafers
RE
08/06UNITIKA LTD. : 1st quarter results
CO
07/20JGBs fall ahead of 20-year debt auction
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siltronic shares up 10% on takeover talks with GlobalWafers

11/30/2020 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A silicon wafer is pictured during the media presentation of the Guardian Angels project in one of the low particle pollution nanofabrication clean rooms of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Ecublens

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares in Siltronic jumped on Monday after the German silicon wafer maker said on Sunday it was in advanced talks to be bought by Taiwan's GlobalWafers in a 3.75-billion-euro ($4.5 billion) deal.

The stock rose by nearly 10% to trade just shy of the offer of 125 euros per share that Siltronic said it expected GlobalWafers to make, describing the proposed valuation as "appropriate and attractive".

That represents a premium of 48% to the undisturbed average market price for Siltronic over the previous 90 days - a gap that was eroded in advance of the deal announcement by a strong share price outperformance.

Siltronic was advised on the deal by Credit Suisse, two sources familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity, in negotiations on the transaction that extended over a number of months.

Siltronic declined public comment beyond its joint announcement with GlobalWafers. Credit Suisse had no immediate comment.

The Swiss bank's technology analyst, Achal Sultania, in a research note last Friday, raised his price target on Siltronic to 124 euros - 1 euro below the expected offer price - and reiterated his 'outperform' rating.

Sultania's note cited improved price prospects at Siltronic, saying an an oversupply of silicon wafers would dissipate over the next 9-12 months.

He did not mention the possibility of a takeover.

Germany's financial market regulator, Bafin, said it would conduct a routine examination of share price moves in Siltronic before Sunday's announcement. "This is standard practice," Bafin said.

Citi analyst Amit Harchandani said the cash offer reasonably reflected Siltronic's long-term fundamentals but "some on the buy side will be disappointed".

LONG-AWAITED CONSOLIDATION

The market for silicon wafers - the pizza-sized discs on which computer chips are etched - is both competitive and cyclical, putting pressure on smaller players to merge to achieve economies of scale.

The combined companies would be number two in the world market for 300-millimeter wafers, behind Japan's Shin-Etsu. GlobalWafers is currently number four and Siltronic number five.

The Munich-based firm said it expected Wacker Chemie, which owns a 30.8% stake, to agree to tender its shares at the offer price. The parties expect to sign a binding merger agreement in the second week of December.

Siltronic expects to propose a dividend of 2 euros per share for its fiscal year 2020 that will be paid prior to closing.

Nomura is advising GlobalWafers on the transaction, two people with direct knowledge said.

($1 = 0.8365 euros)

(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley, Alexander Huebner, Patricia Uhlig and Kane Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Barbara Lewis)

By Douglas Busvine


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.15% 11.575 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD. 4.29% 498.5 End-of-day quote.30.33%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -1.76% 780 End-of-day quote.-46.39%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -0.35% 536.6 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 2.65% 16845 End-of-day quote.39.68%
SILTRONIC 9.25% 124.05 Delayed Quote.26.56%
UNITIKA LTD. 0.52% 387 End-of-day quote.2.38%
WACKER CHEMIE AG 5.73% 107.85 Delayed Quote.51.02%
All news about UNITIKA LTD.
06:48aSiltronic shares up 10% on takeover talks with GlobalWafers
RE
08/06UNITIKA LTD. : 1st quarter results
CO
07/20JGBs fall ahead of 20-year debt auction
RE
05/14UNITIKA LTD. : Annual results
CO
02/07UNITIKA LTD. : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019Japan's Nikkei edges up on exporters, TOPIX falls
RE
2019UNITIKA LTD. : Half-year results
CO
2019UNITIKA LTD. : 1st quarter results
CO
2019UNITIKA LTD. : Annual results
CO
2019UNITIKA LTD. : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 1 036 M 1 036 M
Net income 2021 2 000 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 198 M 213 M 213 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 438
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart UNITIKA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Unitika Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITIKA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 385,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuji Ueno President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Shime Chairman
Akira Enokida Director & Managing Executive Officer
Minoru Furukawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Michihiko Ota Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITIKA LTD.2.38%213
TEIJIN LIMITED-10.42%3 370
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.3.32%2 721
COATS GROUP PLC-9.12%1 296
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD.16.14%1 046
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.79%1 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ