For Global, there have been significant effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, and there were notable delays in progress. One example was our plan to expand production to meet growing demand in the global market centering on the Asian region by constructing a new nylon film plant at our subsidiary PT. Emblem Asia in Indonesia. The project was nearly two years behind schedule, and operation finally started in August 2022. There remain issues in the development of global human resources as well. Cross-border travel was strictly limited by the pandemic, reducing the number of opportunities for personnel to interact and preventing us from carrying out training as planned. Despite these conditions, we have made steady progress, for example by establishing Unitika Europe GmbH in Germany and constructing a film sales system at Unitika Advance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

For Governance, we have steadily improved its level including introducing systems for establishing a quality assurance system. Regarding the rebuilding of risk management, we have carried out measures such as identifying a wide range of risks including climate change risks, and creating a risk map. In addition to quality assurance and risk management, we have proceeded with establishing various new committees such as the Sustainability Committee and the Compliance Committee, and organized their functions. We have constructed an operating system that is linked directly with the Board of Directors and have taken other steps to further strengthen our governance system. At the same time, there is a sense that we have identified issues facing our progress toward the next stage in strengthening our manufacturing sites, including development of human resources who can pass on their skills, and updating aging equipment.

Launch of the new medium-term management plan G-STEP30 2nd

Beginning from FY 2023, we have launched the new three-yearmedium-term management plan G-STEP30 2nd, which aims to "shift gears to strengthening our businesses." While there is no change to the position of the three Gs (Growth, Global, Governance) as the basic policies, the contents of the plan have been updated.

For Growth, as the central theme of the plan, we will enact fundamental measures for unprofitable business areas, rebuild our business portfolio, expand sales of highly functional products, and devote even greater effort to the development and promotion of sustainable products. For the past several years, we have focused our efforts on constructing R&D systems to accurately identify market and customer needs, and carry out rapid development. As a result of these and other measures, we are now steadily developing high value-added products. In the future, we will continue to increase our lineup of products more likely to be chosen by customers and with distinctive characteristics, and will work to further increase sales. In addition, we will devote further efforts to price revisions and cost reforms.

For Global, we intend to focus directly on global film development centering on PT. Emblem Asia (Indonesia) where our new production equipment has finally started full-scale operation. The plan calls for increasing the ratio of overseas net sales to 25% by FY 2025. Compared to the current level of 23%, the difference is just a 2-point increase, not a large numerical gap. However, we have focused efforts recently on strengthening our manufacturing and sales systems, and will prepare a foundation that will allow us to achieve the 35% target in our long-term vision. As one part of this process, we will accelerate our initiatives for developing and securing global human resources, and revitalize the interaction of personnel through means such as overseas study and overseas trainee system.

For Governance, we will continue working to strengthen our quality assurance, risk management, and other systems, and will endeavor to cultivate an open organizational culture. Development of human resources is essential for the continuation of our business. For this purpose, we will focus our efforts on training production site leaders through selective training in order to pass on the skills which are the source of our competitiveness to the next generation. We will also invest in aging equipment, and otherwise carry out improvements to our production sites, ensure employee safety, and enact comprehensive and reliable risk countermeasures.

The most important issue running throughout the entire plan is a recovery in and strengthening of business revenue. We will address this as our highest priority, and take sure steps toward realizing our long-term vision.