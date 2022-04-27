Unitil : 2022 Annual Meeting Presentation

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

April 27, 2022

Safe Harbor Provision

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Unitil Corporation's ("Unitil") financial condition, results of operations, capital expenditures, business strategy, regulatory strategy, market opportunities, and other plans and objectives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include: Unitil's regulatory environment (including regulations relating to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental matters); fluctuations in the supply of, demand for, and the prices of energy commodities and transmission capacity and Unitil's ability to recover energy commodity costs in its rates; customers' preferred energy sources; severe storms and Unitil's ability to recover storm costs in its rates; general economic conditions; changes in taxation; variations in weather; long-term global climate change; catastrophic events; numerous hazards and operating risks relating to Unitil's electric and natural gas distribution activities; Unitil's ability to retain its existing customers and attract new customers; Unitil's energy brokering customers' performance and energy used under multi-year energy brokering contracts; increased competition; integrity and security of operational and information systems; publicity and reputational risks; and other risks detailed in Unitil's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those appearing under the caption "Risk Factors" in Unitil's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Unitil undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Unitil's expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

About Unitil

Pure-play New England utility creating long-term sustainable value

We provide energy for life, safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England

• Providing local electric and natural gas service in attractive service areas along the New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast • Growing customer base supported by ongoing conversions from other fuels • Service areas well positioned for continued economic growth

• Robust investment opportunities in electric and natural gas infrastructure • Investments including grid modernization and resiliency are well aligned with our sustainability strategies • Investing in enabling technologies will allow for a greener and more efficient energy system

• Low risk investment • Fully regulated distribution utility • Earnings are not impacted by commodity cost fluctuations

• Industry leading customer service and operational excellence in both electric and natural gas operations

Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 107,700 electric customers and 86,600 natural gas customers.

2021 Results and Highlights

Strong operational and financial results; continued execution of key strategies

Strong Financial Results

• 2021 Net Income of $36.1 million or $2.35 per share

$0.20 per share increase

Expected Long-Term EPS Growth Rate of 5% - 7%

• Achieved 9.3% EPS growth over 2020

• EPS growth expected above the high end of the range for the next two years

Operational Excellence

• Customer satisfaction remains at an all-time high

• Once again received EEI Emergency Response Award

• Gas emergency response is among the best in the industry

Solid Capital Investment Outlook

• Expect long-term Rate Base growth of 6.5% - 8.5%

• Committed to balance sheet strength

Commitment to Sustainability

• Sustainability is an integral part of all Company strategies

• Committed to reducing Company-wide greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030, and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

Net IncomeEarnings Per Share

(1) Excluding Usource divestiture one-time gain of $0.66 per share

Exceeding Customer Expectations

Delivering exceptional service is our top priority