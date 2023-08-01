Financial and Strategic Update
August 1, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" including within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Unitil Corporation and its subsidiaries' financial condition, results of operations, capital expenditures, business strategy, regulatory strategy, market opportunities, and other plans and objectives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In this presentation, "Unitil," the "Company", "we", "us", "our" and similar terms refer to Unitil Corporation and its subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include: Unitil's regulatory and legislative environment (including laws and regulations relating to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental matters); fluctuations in the supply of, demand for, and the prices of energy commodities and transmission capacity and Unitil's ability to recover energy commodity costs in its rates; customers' preferred energy sources; severe storms and Unitil's ability to recover storm costs in its rates; declines in the valuation of capital markets, which could require Unitil to make substantial cash contributions to cover its pension obligations, and Unitil's ability to recover pension obligation costs in its rates; general economic conditions, which could adversely affect (i) Unitil's customers and, consequently, the demand for Unitil's distribution services, (ii) the availability of credit and liquidity resources and (iii) certain of Unitil's counterparty's obligations (including those of its insurers and lenders); Unitil's ability to obtain debt or equity financing on acceptable terms; increases in interest rates, which could increase Unitil's interest expense; restrictive covenants contained in the terms of Unitil's and its subsidiaries' indebtedness, which restrict certain aspects of Unitil's business operations; variations in weather, which could cause unanticipated changes in demand for Unitil's distribution services; long-term global climate change, which could cause unanticipated changes in customer demand or cause extreme weather events that could disrupt Unitil's electric and
Natural Gas Customers
natural gas distribution services; cyber-attacks, acts of terrorism, acts of war, severe weather, a solar event, an electromagnetic event, a natural disaster, the age and condition of information technology assets, human error, or other factors could disrupt Unitil's operations and cause Unitil to incur unanticipated losses and expense; outsourcing of services to third parties, which could expose Unitil to substandard quality of service delivery or substandard deliverables, which may result in missed deadlines or other timeliness issues, non-compliance (including with applicable legal requirements and industry standards) or reputational harm, which could negatively impact our results of operations; catastrophic events; numerous hazards and operating risks relating to Unitil's electric and natural gas distribution activities; Unitil's ability to retain its existing customers and attract new customers; increased competition; unforeseen or changing circumstances, which could adversely impact the reduction of company-wide greenhouse gas emissions; other presently known or unforeseen factors; and other risks detailed in Unitil Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those appearing under the caption "Risk Factors" in Unitil Corporation's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Unitil undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Unitil's expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
This presentation contains Non-GAAP measures. The Company's management believes these measures are useful in evaluating its performance. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found herein.
About Unitil
Pure play New England utility creating long-term sustainable value
Local distributor of electricity and natural gas in attractive service areas along the New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast
- Growing customer base supported by strong regional economic growth
- Continuing price advantage over competing fuels
Fundamentally strong investor value proposition
- Fully regulated, low risk profile
- Sustainable long-term growth opportunities
- Proven track record of financial, operating, and strategic performance
Robust investment opportunities in electric and
Natural Gas Customers
natural gas infrastructure
- Grid modernization, resiliency, and renewable resources are well aligned with sustainability strategies
Industry-leading operational and customer service excellence
Stable long-term expected earnings growth
- Strong regulatory and legislative support
- Distribution revenues largely decoupled from changing sales volumes due to weather or economic conditions
- Earnings unaffected by commodity cost fluctuations
Financial Results and Strategic Update
Strong financial results and continued execution of strategic plan
Delivering Strong Financial Results
- Quarterly Net Income of $4.2 million or $0.25 per share
- Year-to-DateNet Income of $28.3 million or $1.76 per share
- $0.11 per share increase compared to the first six months of 2022 supported by successful regulatory outcomes and cost control
Reaffirming Long-Term EPS Growth Rate of 5% - 7%
- Driven by strategic investments, timely capital recovery, regulatory initiatives,
and cost managementNatural Gas Customers
- Executing on long-term capital investment plan; expected long-term Rate Base growth of 6.5% - 8.5%
Managing Business and Financial Risk
- Majority of customers under decoupled rates, stabilizing margin
- Completed $25 million long-term debt issuance at Fitchburg
- Ample liquidity with Credit Facility limit increased 67% to $200 million
Maintaining Active Regulatory Agenda
- Recently filed base rate case for Northern Utilities Maine
- Preparing rate cases at Fitchburg electric and gas divisions
- Utility-ScaleSolar project approved and progressing as planned
Service Area Economies Remain Strong
Customer growth should be supported by strong economies and ongoing development
Robust and sought-after service areas
- NH unemployment rate of 1.9% in May, tied for lowest in the country(1)
- Frequently cited as some of the most desirable places to live
- Portsmouth, NH ranked #2 "Best Places to Live for Families" (Fortune)
- MA ranked #1, NH ranked #6, ME ranked #11 "Best States to Live In" (WalletHub)
- NH ranked #6 "Best State Overall" including #1 for crime, #1 for opportunity and #4 for economy(U.S. News)
- Manchester-Nashua,NH, Concord, NH ranked #1 and #2, Portland, ME ranked #5 "Hottest Housing Markets" in May (Realtor.com)
Lower Distribution Write-Offs Despite Higher Energy Costs(4)
New Housing Permits meeting demand as inventory is depleted(2)
25,000
12,000
ListingsTotal
20,000
10,000
TotalPermits
10,000
15,000
8,000
5,000
6,000
0
4,000
MLS Listings
Building Permits
Construction Employment in ME & NH(3)
$1.4
34,000
$1.3
32,000
30,000
Millions
$1.2
28,000
$1.1
26,000
24,000
$1.0
2023 YTD Write-Offs
3-Year YTD Average
- Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data
- Sources: Building permits reflects total housing units from census.gov; Active Multiple Listing Service Listing data from BLS.gov
- Source: BLS.gov as of May 2023
- Excludes energy supply write-offs which do not have an earnings impact
Maine
New Hampshire
