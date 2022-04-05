Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unitil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTL   US9132591077

UNITIL CORPORATION

(UTL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/05 11:54:24 am EDT
50.85 USD   +0.78%
11:28aUNITIL : Adds First Hybrid Electric Bucket Truck to Fleet
PU
03/29UNITIL : Solarway Exceeds Expectations
PU
03/23UNITIL : Takes Steps to Recruit Next Generation of Lineworkers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unitil : Adds First Hybrid Electric Bucket Truck to Fleet

04/05/2022 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
4.04.22
11:03 am
Company News
Hampton, NH

Unitil Corporation, (Unitil.com), a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, has added its first hybrid electric bucket truck to the company's vehicle fleet in a move that will reduce carbon emissions, cut fuel costs and improve field working conditions.

Unlike a conventional vehicle, the hybrid truck uses a rechargeable battery to power the boom - the arm with the bucket attached - rather than its diesel engine.

"The addition of this hybrid truck is just one of the efforts we're making as we remain committed to environmental stewardship."

Media Relations Manager, Alec O'Meara

The cleaner-powered truck allows for the diesel engine to be turned off while an electric power take-off system is used for boom operation. If the battery runs low, the power source for the boom can be switched over to the diesel engine until the battery is recharged.

The use of an electric power take-off system, versus running the diesel engine, for boom operations has several benefits, including a reduction of emissions from a diesel engine that would typically idle for several hours a day while crews work from the bucket, lower fuel costs, improved worker health and safety conditions stemming from less diesel exhaust at the work site, and a significant noise reduction.

The addition of a hybrid truck is one step Unitil is taking as it works toward its goal of a 50% reduction in direct operational carbon emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2050.

"We realize the need to reduce emissions, and as part of our strategic plan we continue to look for ways to create a clean and sustainable future. The addition of this hybrid truck is just one of the efforts we're making as we remain committed to environmental stewardship," said Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O'Meara.

The truck is expected to eliminate an estimated 20 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, which is equivalent to 4.3 gasoline passenger vehicles a year or the annual energy use of 2.5 households.

With less idling, the level of noise generated by the truck is greatly reduced, leading to a quieter environment for workers trying to communicate in the field and neighbors living near a job site.

Gregg Plumer, a lead line worker, has worked at Unitil for more than 30 years and knows just how noisy the idling diesel engines can be, especially when there are multiple trucks working in the same area. He's been operating the electrified power take-off boom on the new hybrid truck in recent weeks and has noticed the difference.

"It's nice to have it quiet," Plumer said.

The new hybrid electric bucket truck was built by James A. Kiley Co. of Somerville, Mass., utilizing a Viatec electric power take-off system and a Freightliner chassis.

Unitil expects to add its second hybrid electric bucket truck to the fleet later this year along with several Ford F150 hybrid pickup trucks.

Disclaimer

UNITIL Corporation published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITIL CORPORATION
11:28aUNITIL : Adds First Hybrid Electric Bucket Truck to Fleet
PU
03/29UNITIL : Solarway Exceeds Expectations
PU
03/23UNITIL : Takes Steps to Recruit Next Generation of Lineworkers
PU
03/18UNITIL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/18Unitil Corporation Announces Not Stand for Re-Election of Lisa Crutchfield as Board of ..
CI
03/08UNITIL : Improves Web Experience for Visually Impaired
PU
03/01Unitil - Concord Housing + Redevelopment Completes Large Scale Energy Efficient Heating..
AQ
02/28UNITIL : Concord Housing + Redevelopment Completes Large Scale Energy Efficient Heating Re..
PU
02/22Unitil - Upgrades Bring Energy Savings for Hampton Wastewater Plant
AQ
02/21UNITIL : Upgrades Bring Energy Savings for Hampton Wastewater Plant
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 487 M - -
Net income 2022 40,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 808 M 808 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 508
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart UNITIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unitil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 50,45 $
Average target price 54,67 $
Spread / Average Target 8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas P. Meissner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Hevert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Justin Eisfeller Vice President-Information Technology
Eben S. Moulton Independent Director
Michael B. Green Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITIL CORPORATION12.70%808
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.30%55 897
SEMPRA ENERGY26.07%52 658
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%38 570
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.5.33%35 291
ENGIE-7.79%31 925