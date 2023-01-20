Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Unitil Corporation
  News
  Summary
    UTL   US9132591077

UNITIL CORPORATION

(UTL)
  Report
2023-01-20
51.42 USD   -0.90%
Unitil : Check Carbon Monoxide Detectors for Heating Season

01/20/2023 | 09:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1.20.23
9:29 am
Company News
Lunenburg, MA

Unitil, (www.unitil.com), a provider of natural gas and electricity to New England customers, urges homeowners and businesses to check and test their carbon monoxide detectors.

According to Lunenburg Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, it is required by law to have a minimum of one working smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of the home. "Unfortunately, we see too many homes without working detectors, which are critical to keeping the homeowner safe."

Cars and trucks, small gasoline engines, stoves, lanterns, burning charcoal and wood, gas ranges, water heaters, and all heating systems produce carbon monoxide. Sullivan said that many of the calls they receive are for gas grills, generators, and even automobiles that are operated too closely to the home or garage. "Especially during storms, people place these items under a deck or near open garage doors, but carbon monoxide can quickly seep into the home."

During 2022, Unitil responded to 78 carbon monoxide calls for all its service territories. Alec O'Meara, media relations manager for the company, said the majority of their calls were due to vents blocked by snow and ice, out-of-date carbon monoxide detectors, and faulty appliances such as cooking stoves, boilers, and water heaters.

"It is important to test and make sure the detectors are in good working order. I also can't over-emphasize that natural gas, propane, and oil-fired appliances should be serviced annually to make sure they are in good working order," Sullivan added. The fire chief noted that the town of Lunenburg has a program that provides free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for its senior citizens that have financial hardship.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas found in combustion fumes that can cause sudden illness and death to occupants. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year more than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires.

"Over a third of poisonings occur from December through February. If a homeowner's detector alerts them or they suspect elevated levels due to headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, or confusion, they need to leave the home immediately and then call 911," said O'Meara.

Photo caption: Lunenburg Fire Chief Pat Sullivan (left) with Unitil's John DiNapoli encourage homeowners and renters to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors during the heating season.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UNITIL Corporation published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 14:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
