Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unitil Corporation    UTL

UNITIL CORPORATION

(UTL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/27 04:10:00 pm
39.45 USD   +0.66%
04:30pUnitil Increases Common Stock Dividend
GL
04:30pUNITIL : Increases Common Stock Dividend
AQ
01/25UNITIL : celebrates completion of new regional facility in Exeter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend

01/27/2021 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) today announced that its Board of Directors raised the quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock to $0.38 per share, increasing the effective annualized dividend rate by $0.02 to $1.52 per share.   Also today, the Board declared the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.38 per share, payable February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

“Recognizing the importance of the dividend to our shareholders, I’m pleased that we’ve again increased our quarterly dividend rate,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “This continues our unbroken record of quarterly dividend payments since trading began in Unitil’s common stock, and reflects the confidence we have in the outlook for continued growth.”

In addition to the unbroken record of continuously paying quarterly cash dividends, Unitil has never decreased the dividend on its common stock.

About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:                                                 

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations                                                                                               
Phone: 603-773-6404                                
Email: omeara@unitil.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about UNITIL CORPORATION
04:30pUnitil Increases Common Stock Dividend
GL
04:30pUNITIL : Increases Common Stock Dividend
AQ
01/25UNITIL : celebrates completion of new regional facility in Exeter
PU
01/19UNITIL : and CP Blouin Partner for Energy Efficiency Project
PU
01/19Unitil Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
01/13UNITIL : RBC Capital Adjusts UNITIL Price Target to $47 From $43, Maintains Sect..
MT
01/04UNITIL : Fitchburg City Hall Gets Energy Efficient
PU
2020UNITIL : Opens Emergency Operations Cen
PU
2020UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
2020UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 429 M - -
Net income 2020 30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 3,82%
Capitalization 588 M 588 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 505
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart UNITIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unitil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 39,19 $
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas P. Meissner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Hevert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Eben S. Moulton Independent Director
Michael B. Green Lead Independent Director
Edward F. Godfrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITIL CORPORATION-9.83%588
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.99%43 002
ENGIE3.75%38 125
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.21%35 941
RWE AG4.98%29 833
E.ON SE-1.99%28 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ