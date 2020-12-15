Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unitil Corporation    UTL

UNITIL CORPORATION

(UTL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/15 04:10:00 pm
43.82 USD   +2.96%
04:15pUNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
12/05UNITIL : Peak Hours Of Storm Approaching
PU
12/04UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unitil : Issues Winter Storm Advisory

12/15/2020 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
As much as 8-12 inches of snow are possible Wednesday night and into Thursday
December 15, 2020
Hampton, N.H.

Unitil Corporation, (unitil.com), a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, is preparing for the potential for a significant snow storm to impact the system tomorrow and into Thursday. According to the most recent forecasts, as much as 8-12 inches of snow are possible in all areas of Unitil's system, with higher totals possible in Massachusetts, and wind gusts expected to approach 30-35 mph. Currently, very cold temperatures are expected for the duration of the event, making snow consistency lighter and drier than other recent snowstorms.

The high volume of snow combined with gusty winds will likely create visibility issues during the peak hours of the storm, which may lead to motor vehicle accidents and other issues that can cause scattered outages,' Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O'Meara said. 'We urge everyone to follow guidance from first responders and to avoid traveling when possible as the storm passes through.

Alec O'Meara, Media Relations Manager

In light of the ongoing concerns regarding COVID 19, Unitil proactively secured additional third party crews to bolster resources. Unitil will continue to monitor the forecast and is prepared to escalate its response further if conditions warrant doing so. We recommend our customers remain similarly prepared by checking and making an inventory of the following items:

  • Flashlights and fresh batteries
  • A battery-operated radio and clock
  • Bottled water, canned foods and a manual can opener
  • A list of important phone numbers and a car charger for cell phones if applicable
  • A first aid kit.

Heavy snow can have an impact on home meters, especially natural gas meters and vents. As snow accumulates, Unitil advises customers to take the following steps:

  • Remove snow and ice carefully from a meter or outdoor appliance vent carefully with a broom. Do not use a shovel as it can damage the meter.
  • Avoid shoveling or plowing snow up against or covering the meter or pipe.
  • Remove icicles from overhead eaves and gutters to assure dripping water does not freeze the meter or vent pipe. Contact a qualified roofing vendor if you cannot reach icicles yourself.
  • Do not kick your gas meter in an attempt to break ice off, as this too can cause damage.

Unitil will be communicating throughout the event through Public Service Announcements (PSAs), our website, our customer call center and through the media. We also encourage customers to follow along with our storm updates via Facebook, our Twitter feed (@Unitil) and we will be providing real-time outage information online at unitil.com/map.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR MEDIA: Unitil asks that when reporting outage information, outlets time stamp the information. Outage numbers change hourly and we wish to make sure the information customers receive is consistent and understandable. Re-Tweets and re-posting of old information without referencing a time can create confusion.

Customers experiencing outages should call 1-888-301-7700. You can also report outages online here.

Disclaimer

UNITIL Corporation published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 21:14:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about UNITIL CORPORATION
04:15pUNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
12/05UNITIL : Peak Hours Of Storm Approaching
PU
12/04UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
12/04UNITIL : and American Red Cross Offer Winter Safety Tips
PU
12/02UNITIL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
11/30UNITIL : Issues Wind Advisory
PU
11/24UNITIL : And NH1 Motorplex Partner for Energy Efficiency Project
PU
11/13UNITIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/03UNITIL CORPORATION : - Unitil Issues Wind Advisory
AQ
10/29UNITIL : 3Q20 Earnings Call Supplement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 429 M - -
Net income 2020 30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 639 M 639 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 505
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart UNITIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unitil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 47,67 $
Last Close Price 42,56 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Meissner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Hevert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Eben S. Moulton Independent Director
Michael B. Green Lead Independent Director
Edward F. Godfrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITIL CORPORATION-29.25%639
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.72%41 305
SEMPRA ENERGY-15.47%36 936
ENGIE-13.02%36 685
E.ON SE-6.99%28 033
RWE AG21.17%27 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ