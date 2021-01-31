Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unitil Corporation    UTL

UNITIL CORPORATION

(UTL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/29 04:10:00 pm
40.77 USD   -0.10%
02:42pUNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
01/27Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend
GL
01/27UNITIL : Increases Common Stock Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unitil : Issues Winter Storm Advisory

01/31/2021 | 02:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-12 inches of wet, heavy snow possible beginning Monday night
January 31, 2021
Hampton, NH

Unitil Corporation, (unitil.com), a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, is preparing for a winter storm forecasted to impact the area Monday and Tuesday.

According to the most recent forecast, snow is expected to initially develop Monday afternoon and may persist into Tuesday evening. Altogether, approximately a foot of snow is possible in all Unitil service areas, and wind gusts approaching 45 mph are likely during the overnight hours. The snow is expected to have a wetter, heavier consistency in coastal and southern areas during the peak hours of the storm. Wet, heavy snow can stick to trees and limbs, causing otherwise healthy trees to fall onto electric infrastructure, causing outages.

The consistency of the snow as it falls will be a key factor in how much this particular storm ultimately impacts our system. We will be closely monitoring the forecast and storm conditions as they unfold, and we will be prepared should temperatures trend warmer and further escalation of our response efforts is warranted.

Alec O'Meara, Media Relations Manager

In light of the ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, Unitil proactively secured additional third party crews to bolster resources. Crews will be standing by in all regions, and Unitil will continue to monitor the forecast and is prepared to escalate its response further if conditions warrant doing so.

We recommend our customers remain similarly prepared by checking and making an inventory of the following items:

  • Flashlights and fresh batteries
  • A battery-operated radio and clock
  • Bottled water, canned foods and a manual can opener
  • A list of important phone numbers and a car charger for cell phones if applicable
  • A first aid kit.

The snowy conditions have the potential to take wires to the ground. In the event of downed wires, assume all cables and wires that have fallen or dangling are energized and stay away. Be sure to avoid wet ground or puddles near a downed lined because water conducts electricity. In addition, keep away from all flooded and debris laden areas because they may be hiding downed lines. Stay in a safe place and avoid driving in damaged areas so you don't interfere with rescue and restoration efforts.

Unitil will be communicating throughout the event through Public Service Announcements (PSAs), our website, our customer call center and through the media. We also encourage customers to follow along with our storm updates via Facebook, our Twitter feed (@Unitil) and we will be providing real-time outage information online at unitil.com/map.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR MEDIA: Unitil asks that when reporting outage information, outlets time stamp the information. Outage numbers change hourly and we wish to make sure the information customers receive is consistent and understandable. Re-Tweets and re-posting of old information without referencing a time can create confusion.

Customers experiencing outages should call 1-888-301-7700. You can also report outages online here.

Disclaimer

UNITIL Corporation published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 19:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITIL CORPORATION
02:42pUNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
01/27Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend
GL
01/27UNITIL : Increases Common Stock Dividend
AQ
01/25UNITIL : celebrates completion of new regional facility in Exeter
PU
01/19UNITIL : and CP Blouin Partner for Energy Efficiency Project
PU
01/19Unitil Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
01/13UNITIL : RBC Capital Adjusts UNITIL Price Target to $47 From $43, Maintains Sect..
MT
01/04UNITIL : Fitchburg City Hall Gets Energy Efficient
PU
2020UNITIL : Opens Emergency Operations Cen
PU
2020UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 429 M - -
Net income 2020 30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 612 M 612 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 505
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart UNITIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unitil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 40,77 $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas P. Meissner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Hevert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Eben S. Moulton Independent Director
Michael B. Green Lead Independent Director
Edward F. Godfrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITIL CORPORATION-7.82%612
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.73%41 378
ENGIE2.40%37 553
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.86%35 701
RWE AG2.57%29 094
E.ON SE-3.68%27 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ