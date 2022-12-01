Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unitil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTL   US9132591077

UNITIL CORPORATION

(UTL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:49 2022-12-01 pm EST
54.03 USD   -1.45%
02:04pUnitil : Keep Your Holiday Energy Efficient
PU
11/30Unitil : Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund Now Open to all Eligible Households
PU
11/30Unitil Corporation - LED Bulbs a Greener Approach to Holiday Lighting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unitil : Keep Your Holiday Energy Efficient

12/01/2022 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12.01.22
1:43 pm
Company News
Hampton, NH

Hi there, Alex O'Mara from Unitil here. Doesn't quite look like it outside yet (no snow) but it is the holiday season and this is the week when we all take out holiday lights and start putting them up around the house.

Well, this season - perhaps more than any other season - is a great time to take a look at those lights. If you haven't made the switch yet from those decade-old incandescent bulbs, this is a great season to look at going to LED bulbs. Not only will you save on electricity, LED bulbs can be eight times as efficient as incandescents, they can be brighter and they look great all around the house.

We want everyone to celebrate this holiday season and holiday lights are a great way to do that. But we also want everyone to be mindful of conserving energy. You can make some good choices this holiday season and save money or visit our various resources to learn about other ways you can save money. We're here for you and we hope you have a joyous season.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UNITIL Corporation published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 19:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITIL CORPORATION
02:04pUnitil : Keep Your Holiday Energy Efficient
PU
11/30Unitil : Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund Now Open to all Eligible Households
PU
11/30Unitil Corporation - LED Bulbs a Greener Approach to Holiday Lighting
AQ
11/16Unitil Corporation - Signage on Poles can Cause Safety Issues
AQ
11/16Signage on Poles can Cause Safety Issues
AQ
11/10Unitil : Energy-Efficient Black Friday/Cyber Monday Purchases
PU
11/10Unitil : Energy-Saving Tips for Your Business
PU
11/10UNITIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/08Unitil Employees Participate in United Way's 2022 Day of Caring
AQ
11/01Unitil Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 516 M - -
Net income 2022 41,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 879 M 879 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart UNITIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unitil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 54,82 $
Average target price 54,67 $
Spread / Average Target -0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas P. Meissner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Hevert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Justin Eisfeller Vice President-Information Technology
Eben S. Moulton Independent Director
Michael B. Green Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITIL CORPORATION13.09%879
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY164.39%106 821
SEMPRA ENERGY25.64%52 239
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%46 230
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.27%44 312
ENGIE11.57%36 272