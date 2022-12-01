Unitil : Keep Your Holiday Energy Efficient

Hampton, NH

Hi there, Alex O'Mara from Unitil here. Doesn't quite look like it outside yet (no snow) but it is the holiday season and this is the week when we all take out holiday lights and start putting them up around the house.

Well, this season - perhaps more than any other season - is a great time to take a look at those lights. If you haven't made the switch yet from those decade-old incandescent bulbs, this is a great season to look at going to LED bulbs. Not only will you save on electricity, LED bulbs can be eight times as efficient as incandescents, they can be brighter and they look great all around the house.

We want everyone to celebrate this holiday season and holiday lights are a great way to do that. But we also want everyone to be mindful of conserving energy. You can make some good choices this holiday season and save money or visit our various resources to learn about other ways you can save money. We're here for you and we hope you have a joyous season.