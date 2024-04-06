Hampton, NH

Unitil Corporation, (Unitil.com), a provider of electricity and natural gas to customers in New England, has restored power to a majority of customers following this week's spring nor'easter. Restoration to some single service issues and isolated pockets of customers that experienced extensive damage may extend into the afternoon.

As of 10:30 am. approximately 277 Unitil customers, mostly on the New Hampshire Seacoast, remain without power, down from a total of over 35,400 system-wide throughout the storm event.

"We're grateful to our crews for working around the clock to restore power safely, and as quickly as conditions allowed, in response to this destructive spring storm," Unitil External Affairs Director Alec O'Meara said. "As we reach the final stage of restoration, we remind all customers to never assume their outage is reported, and that it is important to report again should you remain out after power is restored to your street or neighborhood, as there may be an issue unique to your home."

Unitil plans to close its system emergency operations center later this morning and resume normal operations as crews transition to restoring power to those remaining customers.

Unitil's outage map at Unitil.com/map will be updated regularly with estimated restoration times for specific outages throughout the region. Customers who remain without power after their neighbors have been restored are urged to call Unitil customer service and report the outage again. Some of these customers may have service issues specific to their home and will require work by a private electrician before restoration can be completed. Once the work is complete, customers should call customer service so a crew can return and complete repairs.

Unitil is communicating throughout the event through Public Service Announcements (PSAs), our website, our customer call center and through the media. We also encourage customers to follow along with our storm updates via Facebook, our Twitter feed (@Unitil) and we will be providing real-time outage information online at unitil.com/map.

Unitil asks that when reporting outage information, outlets time stamp the information. Outage numbers change hourly and we wish to make sure the information customers receive is consistent and understandable. Re-Tweets and re-posting of old information without referencing a time can create confusion.

Customers experiencing outages should call 1-888-301-7700 or report online at unitil.com/report-outage.