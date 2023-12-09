Hampton, NH

Unitil, alongside the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, is kicking off its annual campaign and encouraging residents and businesses to make a donation to the Fund's 2023-2024 "Give the Gift of Warmth" campaign.

The Good Neighbor Energy Fund provides energy assistance to Massachusetts' households who, because of temporary financial crisis, cannot meet a month's energy expense and are not eligible for state or federal energy assistance funds. The 39th annual campaign is a cooperative effort between the fund's 19 sponsoring energy companies, the general public and the corporate community to raise $500,000.

"The Fund is always in demand particularly this year due to the higher cost of so many household expenses," said Justin Stearns, Good Neighbor Energy Fund committee member and credit supervisor for Unitil. "Donations in any size are welcomed."

Since its inception, the fund has raised more than $24.5 million to provide over 94,850 households with emergency assistance. Residents and businesses that wish to support the fund are encouraged to use the green Good Neighbor Energy Fund donation envelope found as an insert in monthly energy bills. Some energy companies offer an 'add a dollar' program which allows customers to contribute on their monthly bill payment by one dollar or more.

Donating to the fund is easy. Make a credit card donation online at www.magoodneighbor.org or simply mail a check, payable to "Good Neighbor Energy Fund", to Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o The Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, Massachusetts, 02021-1408.

Participating energy companies support their respective customers' generosity through various giving programs. The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund is often the last resort for families who do not qualify for federal and state assistance programs.

The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division, which administers the fund, pays the energy provider directly for households whose gross income is within 60 to 80 percent of the state's median income levels.

For example, a household size of four would need to have a total gross yearly income of between $87,294 and $116,392 to qualify. This campaign year's fund maximum disbursement is $400 per eligible household per heating season.

For more information about the Fund and how to apply, visit your local Salvation Army Corps Community Center or call 800-334-3047 if you live in area codes 508, 617, 781 or 978 or 800-262-1320 if you live in area code 413. The website address is www.magoodneighbor.org.